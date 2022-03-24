NFL Draft Profile: Orlando Umana, Offensive Lineman, Ole Miss Rebels

#

Pos: OC

Ht: 6037

Wt: 325

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3228

Wing: 7818

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB:

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

High School: Grant

Orlando Umana

Transfer Portal Rebels

One-Liner:

Umana is a Powerful Center that wins with strong hands and a sturdy base.

Pros:

Big Frame for a center with unusual length for the position. Umana shows a sturdy anchor and has zero problem handling nose tackles playing as 0 or 1 techniques. His hand placement and heavy punch stalls out the rush of opposing linemen. Umana will never let a finish go by the way-side, with his scrappy play and competitive demeanor. Consistently looks for work and well combo down the line.

Cons:

Feet can become lazy at times. Would like to see him keep his leg drive going and work on his lower body fluidity. Definitely more of a bowling ball, than a smooth agile center. Smaller rushers or those with finesse moves can cause issues.

Summary:

Umana is a traditional center, with great size for the position and the tenacity and power to move people off blocks. His lateral athleticism may not be elite, but it is adequate enough to provide run lanes and displace gap responsibilities. Umana can provide depth in the NFL thanks to his experience and durability.

Background:

Umana is a California Native that attended Grand Union High School where he was awarded first-team Sacramento All-Metro selection and earned first-team Maxpreps All-Sac-Joaquin section accolades in his senior year. He also was a part of the track and field team where he competed in the discus and shot put. Prior to transferring, Umana attended the University of Utah where started over 20 games and played in 40 at multiple offensive line positions. He graduated with a degree in sociology.

Grade:

Day 3 (Round 6-7)

Quotes:

“Without an invite to the Senior Bowl, Umana was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which turned out to be another good move on his part. His name was heard on the sidelines and in the stands during the week of practice, with current and former NFL people marveling at his “anchor” and success in OL vs DL drills, where he went undefeated over several days of practices.” Wil Masisak, Football