Osa Odighizuwa - Defensive Tackle UCLA Bruins Scouting Report

OSA ODIGHIZUWA | UCLA | DT | #92 | rSr | 6020 | 280 | 4.74e | Portland, OR | David Douglas

Overview:

The younger brother of another UCLA star defender, interior defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, is an impressive athlete who should garner a lot of interest as an interior penetrator. At just 280 pounds with below average height/length, Odighizuwa is an undersized defensive line piece who is extremely flexible. He has flashed the ability to win early in reps with surprising bend from the inside. His hand usage is nice, showing the ability to win inside and gain leverage on a down-to-down basis. Odighizuwa will be extremely scheme specific and might lack the ideal physical profile to play a high volume of snaps. He can’t counteract physicality at the point of attack consistently with even less success working through double teams. His best role early on could be as a sub-package 3-technique who makes his impact on obvious passing downs. With his lack of length, teams running mostly odd fronts will not be as high on him as others. Odighizuwa is an interesting athlete and with his ability as a penetrator there is a role for him at the next level, maybe just not for a high volume of snaps early on in his career.

Background:

Has started 27 of the 43 career games played at UCLA, tying for the team lead with 10 tackles for loss in 2019 and coming back with six tackles for loss and four sacks in 2020. Was considered a three-star recruit by every major recruiting service coming out of David Douglas High School in Portland, Oregon. Was a three-time state wrestling champ while in high school. Also lettered one year in track and field.

