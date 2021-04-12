Osirus Mitchell - Wide Receiver Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

OSIRUS MITCHELL | Mississippi State | WO | #5 | Sr | 6041 | 210 | 4.61 | Sarasota, FL | Booker | 09.15.97

Overview:

Mirroring the Mississippi State offense, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell was largely up and down for the struggling Bulldog offense. Long and springy, Mitchell can be a tough cover for smaller defensive backs, lacking the length and catch radius to win outside of his frame. He’s a springy athlete who elevates quickly and with little effort. Mitchell shows a propensity to win outside the numbers, either with his extension or with body control on the back shoulder. Still raw, there is clear developmental potential to Michell for a team that values size on the perimeter. Part of that development will be to put on a substantial amount of weight/strength to his frame. Too often he can get bullied working through his stem, pushed off his track and ruin timing. Mitchell lacks the flexibility to affect the defense on multiple levels as a route runner, sticking on the vertical third for success. Early in the season some could have been convinced that Mitchell was destined to be a huge riser but unfortunately some of his limitations became more apparent. In the right situation, Mitchell’s combination of size, catch radius and upside may be able to cling to a roster spot with a developmental designation. It might, however, not be enough to hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Background:

Raised in the Tampa, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Human Development & Family Science major. Redshirt. Played in 9 games as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Started 11 of 13 games played as a junior. Father is a high school security guard. Two siblings. Grew up playing basketball. No known injuries of note. Had academic issues in high school. Father calls him a “momma’s boy.” Comes from a good family. No known off-field concerns.

