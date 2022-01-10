Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Otito Ogbonnia, Defensive Line, UCLA Bruins

NFL draft profile scouting report for UCLA Defensive Linemen, Otito Ogbonnia
i

#91
Pos: DL
Ht: 6040
Wt: 320
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Houston, TX
James E. Taylor High School

OIP

Otito Ogbonnia UCLA
Bruins

One-Liner:

Long defensive tackle with high pads and limited explosiveness.

Pros:

Defensive tackle with good length which he uses to stack blocks and control gaps at the point of attack. Ogbonnia displays violence, having above average force behind his strike. He utilizes a swim move to split double teams. Ogbonnia understands how to take advantage of blockers, keeping low hands low and forklifting when he has the opportunity. Average lower body flexibility allows him to flatten back to the quarterback. A quick processor, he possesses good recognition skills to consistently locate ball carriers and get his hands into throwing lanes to bat down passes.

Cons:

 A limited athlete, Ogbonnia is slow off the ball, allowing blockers to take the initiative. This makes him a non threat on stunts. His burst is below average, lacking the explosiveness required to attack gaps. Consistently high pads allow opponents to win the leverage battle and displace him out of gaps. Ogbonnia is unable to anchor against combo blocks. When at extension, he is susceptible to getting snatched by quick handed blockers. Ogbonnia displays little ability to bull rush due to poor leg drive. His motor runs hot and cold as he does not play with urgency on a consistent basis. Ogbonnia is unable to make plays in cutback lanes on wide zone runs. He tackles inconsistently, coming in too high.

Summary:

Average sized defensive tackle with good length and little explosiveness. Ogbonnia can stack blocks and is a quick processor, displaying high football intelligence. His pad level is consistently high and he is a limited pass rusher. Ogbonnia projects as a camp player who has too many holes to stick on a practice squad with his current skill set.

Background:

 

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.3/5.6

