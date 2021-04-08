Paddy Fisher - Inside Linebacker Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

PADDY FISHER | Northwestern | IB | #42 | rSr | 6034 | 239 | Katy, TX | Katy HS | 01.23.98

Overview:

A highly competitive player with size and length, Fisher has an extremely high football IQ. The noted hard worker is a coach’s dream who owns prestige character; first three-time captain in school history. While his timed speed will likely be average, his game speed allows him to cover lots of ground laterally, as he roams the field sideline-to-sideline. His long arms allow him to gain leverage and disengage/shed oncoming blockers. His reach also allows for active hands and batted down balls. Fisher has shown a knack for creating turnovers (10 forced fumbles during his four years). Has made a concerted effort to make conditioning a strong point, in addition to improving his lower body/leg strength. However, he will need to show improved consistency in coverage. A relatable teammate who is well-liked; understands how to motivate different personalities per staff. Has earned respect from both coaches and players for his toughness and willingness to play through injury. Fisher is accustomed to being told that he’s not quick enough or fast enough. Has all the tools and upside to be a four-down linebacker at the next level, but will need to show his ability in pass coverage. Fisher is an ultra-productive player who should have no issue making a roster with the intangibles he possesses.

Background:

Son of Kathiann and Steven (deceased). Earned a three-star rating from 247Sports, which ranked him as one of the nation's top-50 inside linebacker recruits. Played in three state championship games, winning one; he refused to accept a runner-up medal both times they lost. Piled up 350 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, eight sacks and eight forced fumbles during his varsity career. Major is learning and organizational change.

