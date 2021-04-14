Paris Ford - Free Safety Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

PARIS FORD | Pittsburgh | DS | #12 | rJr | 5116 | 190 | Pittsburgh, PA | Steel Valley | 06.06.98

Overview:

Playing with reckless abandon and outstanding effort from the back end, there aren’t many safeties to be found who play with the bad intentions of Ford. It would be difficult to find a safety that runs the alley as well as Ford does, taking outstanding angles and landing massive blows working inside-out. Working from depth, Ford is especially balanced and comfortable working downhill. He is a tenacious run defender who plays a lot bigger than his frame would suggest. Athletically, Ford is smooth and explosive. When he is able to unhinge and transition laterally, he shows notable range, covering a substantial amount of ground. For as athletic as he is, Ford doesn’t make much of an impact in zone, appearing to lack the instincts to diagnose quickly enough. He can be over-aggressive at times, easily manipulated by quarterbacks, taking him out of position. When working in the slot, Ford has enough short-area quickness to survive in man, but gets caught looking in the backfield, getting flat-footed far too often. His over-aggressiveness also leads to some missed tackles near the line of scrimmage. Ford is a coach's dream, playing with outstanding effort and reckless abandon. His impact on passing downs, however, leaves more questions than answers. His instincts are the major downfall that could prevent him from carving out a starter niche early in his career.

Background:

Raised in Pittsburgh. Four-star recruit; communication major. Missed two starts (targeting disqualification). Started seven games as junior before opting out for draft. Has five siblings; cousin Treyvon Hester played at Toledo, NFL.

