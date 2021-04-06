Pat Freiermuth - Tight End Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

PAT FREIERMUTH | Penn State | TE | #87 | Jr | 6046 | 256 | Merrimac, MA | Brooks School | 10.25.98

Despite all the hype surrounding ‘Baby Gronk,’ the most exciting part of his evaluation is that there is great room for improvement. His long, lean, frame has yet to fill out, as Freiermuth owns great height and athleticism, to go along with excellent quickness. When he tucks the ball and lowers his shoulders, Freiermuth has shown the propensity to run defenders over with a full-steam ahead run style after the catch; he has flashed a devastating stiff arm. His size also makes him a significant red zone target. That being said, while he’s an adequate blocker, Freiermuth isn’t a killer seeking out contact in the second level; he has bypassed some opportunities to make his presence more known. His route running has improved but remains a bit rough around the edges. He has been timed at 4.72 in the forty, with a 4.17 short shuttle time, has a max squat of 575 pounds and 354-pound power clean. The Massachusetts native has been used in an array of ways during his time in Happy Valley, often lining up in the h-back position. The Nittany Lions are employing a new offensive scheme in 2020, so his role continues to evolve. Stories about his intense matchups during practice with Micah Parsons have become folklore. He needs to start filling out his frame and getting stronger in order to reach elite level. If Freiermuth reaches his full potential, Freiermuth has future Pro Bowler written all over him.

Plays with a quiet confidence. Known as a leader, holds teammates accountable, acts like a big brother on the team. Full name is Patrick John Freiermuth; son of Dianne and John Freiermuth, has one brother, Tim, and one sister, Megan. Father, John, played basketball at St. Anselm; brother, Tim, was an offensive lineman on the Springfield College football team. Five-year letterman for head coach Patrick Foley at the Brooks School; was a team captain as a senior. Named team MVP as a senior; had 26 receptions for 613 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. Tabbed a four-star recruit by all three major recruiting outlets. Was a four-time letterman in basketball as a forward. Worked with the Special Olympics basketball foundation. Aspires to become a college football coach or work in law enforcement.

