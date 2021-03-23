Patrick Jones II - 4-3 Defensive End Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

PATRICK JONES II | Pittsburgh | DE | #91 | rSr | 6043 | 265 | 4.84e | Chesapeake, VA | Grassfield | 09.29.98

Overview:

Recording an astounding 51 sacks during the 2019 season, the University of Pittsburgh quietly boasted one of the most outstanding defensive lines in all of college football and that continued into the 2020 season. Among the class of breakout stars for the Panthers, Jones asserted himself as one of the most feared pass rushers in the nation. Sporting a long and athletic body at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Jones has a projectable frame that should have no problem carrying an additional 10-15 pounds as he continues to bulk up. His length pops off the screen as he possesses prototypical arm length for the edge position. With flexible hips to turn and run around the corner, Jones projects favorably as a speed rusher at the next level. With continued development, he should be able to continue adding inside counters to his pass-rush arsenal. Jones suffers from an inconsistent first step, failing to time up the snap to his advantage. There will be a high emphasis for Jones to put on some weight early in his career to fill out his frame. As he is able to improve his power profile, improved hand usage and initial contact need to be polished from a technique standpoint. Far too often his hands go stagnant when tasked with length on the edge and he is ineffective within the rep. Jones is a moldable prospect who is just beginning to tap into his long-term potential. With added attention from a coaching perspective and some time in a professional strength training setting, Jones could end up being one of the premier defensive ends to come out of this draft cycle when all is said and done.

Background:

Full name is Patrick Allen Jones II, the son of Patrick and Angela Jones Sr. Has two sisters. Rated the No. 1 defensive end in Virginia by Scout; compiled 83 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a senior at Grassfield. Played under head coach Martin Asprey. Administration of Justice major.

