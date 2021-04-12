Patrick Surtain II - Cornerback Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

PATRICK SURTAIN II | Alabama | DC | #2 | Jr | 6010 | 202 | Plantation, FL | American Heritage HS | 04.14.00

Overview:

A lengthy, tough, physical corner, Surtain thrives in press coverage and owns strong bloodlines (his father, Patrick Sr., played over a decade in the NFL). PS2 owns rare height and long arms, along with excellent reactionary speed and shows a natural feel no matter where he lines up. Surtain has played primarily outside, but has also lined up at the star/nickel back position, in addition to playing all special teams for the Crimson Tide. Alabama associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly has compared Surtain to Jalen Ramsey (Rams), whom he coached at Florida State. His mental acumen has been one of his most improved areas, being able to dissect routes and make pre-snap reads/adjustments. Surtain does an exceptional job creating turnovers via interceptions and more impressively, causing fumbles with his punch technique, in addition to getting his hands on a bunch of deflections. He anticipates well and has outstanding balance, he doesn’t feel out of position when he breaks on the ball, shows fluid hips, great instincts and quick feet. He has been timed at 4.50 in the 40, which is an outstanding time for his size. It’s no surprise he made an immediate impact in Tuscaloosa, not allowing a single touchdown in 771 snaps as a freshman and providing a lockdown presence ever since. Surtain has work to do in the run game, but his lockdown capabilities make him a potential top half of the first-round pick when April 29 arrives.

Background:

A consensus five-star prospect who was tabbed as the top cornerback nationally by all major recruiting outlets; helped lead American Heritage High School to back-to-back state titles. Was coached by his father, Patrick Surtain Sr., who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2002-04 with the Miami Dolphins. Played seven seasons for the Dolphins (1998-2004) and four with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2005-2008. Started playing at the age of five.

