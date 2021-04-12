Paulson Adebo - Cornerback Stanford Cardinal Scouting Report

PAULSON ADEBO | Stanford | DC | #11 | rJr | 6005 | 192 | Mansfield, TX | Mansfield HS

Overview:

An aggressive cover corner, Adebo was noticeably stronger in 2019, but his play dipped overall the next season, as did his draft stock. A season-ending injury after Week 11 also didn’t help Adebo, so scouts will have major questions about his consistency and durability, especially after opting out of the 2020 season. The Texas native demonstrates top-notch footwork and balance, along with prototypical length, excellent contact balance, great foot quickness and is very smooth in and out of his breaks. He’s a smart corner in terms of baiting quarterbacks, tempting them with space that he can cover up. He is also very physical at the point of attack, he gets his nose dirty in run support and displays animosity towards the ball-carrier. While he figures to test well on paper, there are concerns about his long speed and he is a bit stiff in the hips. There’s no question that Adebo flat out competes on every rep, as if he was born in “gotta have it” mode and he’ll need to prove that during the draft process and early in his professional career.

Background:

Full name is Saiid Paulson Adebo born in the Detroit, Michigan area. Raised in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area. Has two brothers; older brother, Mouf Adebo played at Sam Houston State (2016). Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. First language at home is French, the native tongue of his mother who emigrated from the West African nation of Benin. Played track and basketball in high school; engineering major. Opted out of the 2020 season.

