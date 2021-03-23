Payton Turner - 4-3 Defensive End Houston Cougars Scouting Report

PAYTON TURNER | Houston | DE | #98 | Sr | 6053 | 270 | 4.97e | Houston, TX | Westside | 01.07.99

Overview:

Sporting a defensive lineman body while lining up as a stand-up rusher, Turner is certainly an interesting cat. The late rising senior has been able to take a big step onto the national radar and that’s not a surprise given the type of reps he has put on tape. Although he is high cut with incredibly long legs, Turner has some shocking lateral agility for a man his size. He can slice angles, reposition himself with ease and he works his hands effectively in combination with his feet to produce some great pass-rush reps. His leverage is an issue that likely won’t be fixed and it could limit how often he can take snaps from the interior. However, he has the baseline anchor needed to hold up as a 4-3 defensive end. Turner is a ball of clay and some coach is going to lose their marbles at the idea of building him up into a premium defender. In his current state, he’s a rotational lineman who can see snaps immediately as a designated pass rusher, but down the line he could turn into one of the better multi-dimensional defensive ends in the NFL.

Background:

Raised in Houston, Texas. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started 11 games before suffering a season-ending injury as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Started all five games in 2020; named an All-Conference selection. Played basketball in high school. Missed most of his senior year of high school due to injury. Dealt with a foot injury (2018).

