NFL Draft Profile: Payton Wilson, Linebacker, NC State Wolfpack

#11

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 235

DOB: 4/21/00

Eligible: 2022

Hillsborough, NC

Orange High School

Payton Wilson

NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Leinweber: Off-ball linebacker who is deployed as a WILL and MIKE. Wilson possesses great length and has build up speed to cover ground. His lower body flexion allows him to change directions at an above-average level despite his high center of gravity. He is incredibly gap sound, always doing what is asked of him in the confines of the defense, containing or attacking downhill if able. Wilson trusts his eyes and is very quick to trigger. He hits hard when carrying momentum and lowering the shoulder. His length and powerful strike allow him to win gaps when stacking blocks. Wilson displays quick and proactive hands to beat blocks in space. Great instincts make him an asset in zone as he locates and covers routes or takes away lanes with his length.

Cons:

Leinweber: Due to his size, his short-area quickness and acceleration are merely average. Wilson struggles to guard shifty route runners in man, allowing for separation. Blockers break the contact point and able to finish him occasionally. Wilson tackles high consistently and can miss against elusive ball carriers.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long linebacker with great instincts and vision. Wilson possesses build-up speed to get sideline to sideline and has the length and physicality to stack and shed blocks quickly and decisively. His close-quarter quickness is only average and he tackles high. Wilson projects as a starting middle linebacker early on in his career. His instincts and range should make him a very good starter in the NFL.

Background:

Raised in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played football and lacrosse in high school. Was a state wrestling champion. Brother Bryse is a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves. Suffered a torn ACL as a senior in high school and retore it as a freshman in college. Had surgery on both shoulders ahead of the 2021 season. Was arrested for public intoxication in 2019, resisted arrest and ran from the police who found him under a car. Education major.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long linebacker with great instincts. Medical red flags.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 8.1 / 8.9