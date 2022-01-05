NFL Draft Profile: Percy Butler, Safety, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

#9

Pos: DS

Ht: 6000

Wt: 190

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Plaquemine, LA

Plaquemine High School

Percy Butler Louisiana-Lafayette

Ragin' Cajuns

One-Liner:

Butler lacks the play strength and dynamic athleticism to create a role for himself at the next level.

Pros:

Butler has smooth footwork in coverage. When working his zones and reading matchups, he can cut in and out of breaks with relative ease. Plays with smart instinct and good field vision to read and react as plays happen. Can see on film that he clearly plays with a lot of passion. Butler offers speed to play in and around the box. Offers positional versatility as he’s played at free safety, in the box and as a slot cornerback for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He has been a four-year contributor on the kick coverage, punt coverage and field goal block special teams units.

Cons:

His play strength is a concern. He plays a very relaxed style of football, even when in “attack” mode. At the tackle point, he has proved to not be strong enough to be a consistent tackler in space against higher caliber competition. When playing from a higher alignment, Butler is sometimes too quick to come downhill to the ball and results in overshooting the play. He is quick, but not fast enough to play with the required range as a deep safety. Can’t be trusted as a safety valve in the run game from a free safety alignment because he gets sucked too far into the box way too often. He isn’t a prolific athlete and doesn’t show a great ability to take away the football.

Summary:

Percy Butler is a fair athlete who plays with fluidity, good footwork and quickness. He can line up essentially anywhere in the secondary because of that skillset. He shows good instincts and reactive ability in coverage. His faults lie within his over-aggressiveness in run defense that causes him to overshoot the ball and take bad angles. He shouldn’t take on a single-high role because sinks too far into the box when playing as the safety blanket. In coverage, he isn’t fast enough to play with enough range at the backend of the defense.

Background:

Butler is from Plaquemine, Louisiana, where he played for Plaquemine High School. He was a two-star wide receiver recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. Also was ranked as a top 100 player from the state of Louisiana in his class. He chose Louisiana Lafayette over Southern Miss and Texas State. Chosen to compete in the 2017 U.S. Army/Brees Dream Foundation Red Stick Bowl All-Star game. Second-team all-state and 6-4A all-district selection. Also competed for his track team as a long jumper and triple jumper.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.1/5.7

Floor/Ceiling: XFL, CFL / Practice Squad

Scheme Fit: Tandem Safety, Slot Corner

Grade: UDFA

Injury History: Shoulder injury in 2018 - required surgery.

Character Notes: N/A

