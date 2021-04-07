Pete Werner - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

PETE WERNER | Ohio State | IB | #20 | Sr | 6021 | 242 | 4.72e | Indianapolis, IN | Cathedral HS

Overview:

A part of the most talented linebacker unit in college football, Werner possesses the type of all-around skill set that could offer him the opportunity to occupy a variety of roles in an NFL defense. Playing SAM ‘backer for the Buckeyes as a junior, Werner was pressed with a lot of responsibilities in pass coverage. He was often tasked with playing overhang and out on slot receivers, seeing both man and zone reps. There is also a clear transition for Werner as a tight-end eraser on the next level with his ability to match up appropriately with his combination of size and athleticism. Ohio State trusted him to drop into deep zones with some regularity, adding to his amount of versatility in the pass game. Werner transitioned to WILL ‘backer in 2020, showcasing his ability to play more inside and further accentuate his versatile skill sets. The flashes are all there for Werner to develop into a potential three-down linebacker down the road. While he has been somewhat undervalued in the Buckeyes defense, Werner has the type of all-around profile to grab a starting role for many years. His level of growth over the last few seasons has been outstanding to see for the talented defender. With his combination of versatility, athleticism and frame, Werner could ascend to a three-down linebacker sometime early in his career.

Background:

Werner started 35 of 47 career games for the Buckeyes. Was selected as an All-Big Ten honoree in each of the last two seasons. Played for head coach Rick Streiff at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rated as a top-300 recruit by both Scout and 247Sports. Father, Greg, starred in football and baseball at DePauw University, is in its Athletics Hall of Fame and played two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Older brother, Dan, played football at Harvard.

