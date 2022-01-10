NFL Draft Profile: Peyton Hendershot, Tight End, Indiana Hoosiers

#86

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 254

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

North Salem, IN

Tri-West High School



Peyton Hendershot Indiana

Hoosiers

One-Liner:

A smooth tight end that is tough to bring down, Hendershot has the feet and hands wanted from top Prospects but off-the-field concerns and limitations in blocking may cause him to be a day three pick or later.

Pros:

Athletic frame with room to grow, red zone target that finds pay-dirt, he works the flat well and attacks the ball with his hands. A smooth runner with nice feet. Plays fast in his release and works at the top of his route. Excels with the ball in his hands. Takes multiple defenders to tackle him and always gains positive yardage. Understands body positioning and not afraid to take defenders head-on.

Cons:

Not overly physical in his ability to block. Helps somewhat in the run game but is a liability in pass protection. Lack of fundamentals including base and lower leg drive. Would like to see more variety in both his routes and alignment. Seldom stretches the field and most catches are within five yards of line scrimmage. Plays fast but not a straight-line burner. Carries some off-the-field concerns.

Career:

Hendershot made an immediate impact at Indiana where in 10 games as a redshirt freshman, he recorded 15 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He Followed that up with a record-setting sophomore season in 2019 that garnered all Big-10 third-team honors of 52 catches, 622 yards, and four scores. After a slight regression in 2020 where he recorded 23 receptions for 151 yards and four touchdowns, Hendershot bounced back in 2021 where he amassed 46 receptions for 543 yards and another four scores.

Background:

An honor roll student that lettered in two sports (football/basketball) in high school, Hendershot arrived at Indiana as a highly touted recruit including a top 20 national position ranking by scouting services. An arrest stemming from domestic violence accusations early on in his tenure almost never allowed him to stay in Indiana. Since then, he has turned a corner where he has been a preseason finalist for the Mackey award multiple times as well as voted team captain. That along with two all Big-10 third-team selections on the field have allowed Hendershot to right his path as he looks towards the NFL.

Quotable:

Following a loss to Minnesota on 11/20/21, Hendershot was asked about the state of the team and their 1-5 home record, to which he said: “This season has been rough, and we never imagined this but all we can do is keep plugging away and head into next week with our heads up”. Hendershot showed maturity and understanding in a time where emotions were un-eased. This is potentially a sign of his character development.

Newswire:

10/25/21

But Hendershot has been impressive, and that's the feel-good part of the story. That light has come on and he's at his best right now. He's definitely going to get a shot at the next level now, and that's a wonderful thing.

Tom Brew, SI.com

11/2/2021

Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said Hendershot has played great all season, and it almost seems like he achieves a new record for a tight end every week. That's two in two weeks and he's also now just one touchdown behind Ted Bolser, whose records have all been falling this year.

Hayley Jordan, SI.com

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Day Three

