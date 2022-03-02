NFL Draft Profile: Pierre Strong, Running Back, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

#20

Pos: RB

Ht: 5113

Wt: 202

Hand: 868

Arm: 3168

Wing: 7628

DOB: 8/13/97

Eligible: 2022

Little Rock, AR

McClellan HS

Pierre Strong

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

One Liners

Leinweber: Skinny, wide zone running back with above-average speed and below-average to poor physicality.

Pros

Running back with above-average long speed making him a big-play threat in space. Strong stresses defenses laterally with above-average burst on pitches. He has good quicks and is light on his feet. At the second level, he shows good vision and understanding of leverage. He finds cutback lanes on lateral runs. Against linebackers, he is able to separate with his speed.

Cons

A narrow, skinny build means his size is below average and he will struggle to add more mass to his frame. Strong gets arm tackled and is unable to churn forward and pick up tough, extra yards inside. He lowers his pads to no avail as his momentum is quickly stopped. Strong is slow to react to and unable to make gap shooting defenders miss. In space, his jump-cutting ability is below average, causing him to get tackled. As a receiver he suffers from drops when in the vicinity of defenders and lacks awareness to navigate the sideline. Strong is unable to separate as a route runner. An ineffective blocker, he lacks physicality to take on defenders and ducks his head causing him to whiff.

Summary

Skinny running back with above-average speed and below-average to poor physicality. Strong is a big-play threat in space, finds cutback lanes and understands blocking leverage at the second level. He is unable to break tackles and lacks the ability to make defenders miss in space. Strong projects as a practice squad back who has to show increased toughness in order to carve out a role on special teams, which would allow him to make a roster. He fits a wide zone offense but is unlikely to get more than a few touches.

Grade:

5.6/6.6