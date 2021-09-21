NFL Draft Profile: Pierre Strong Jr., Running Back, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

#20
Pos: RB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 205
DOB: 12/10/98
Eligible: 2022
Little Rock, AR
McClellan High School
Pierre Strong Jr.
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Latest News:
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: The play of Pierre Strong Jr. is a big reason for South Dakota State’s success the past three seasons and a catalyst for their 2020-21 trip to the FCS national championship game. At 5-11, 204 pounds, the 2020 FCS first-team All-American is a great combination of size and speed and routinely exploits creases with his vision, balance and foot quickness. What’s more, the Little Rock, Arkansas product demonstrates his football intelligence by flanking out wide to factor in the passing game – one of the many reasons why Strong has caught the attention of NFL evaluators. (08/21/21)
