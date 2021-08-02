NFL Draft Profile: PJ Mustipher, Defensive Lineman, Penn State Nittany Lions

#97

Pos: DL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 326

DOB: 11/10/98

Eligible: 2022

Owings Mills, MD

McDonogh School

PJ Mustipher

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Dietz: Mustipher splits his time as a 3-tech and 0/1-tech on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line. As a former All-American high school wrestler, it is apparent that his conditioning is very strong and he plays with a phenomenal motor. His stance at the line of scrimmage is optimal, and he gets off the snap at a quick and crisp rate. Plays the position with a tremendous gauge on his leverage. Developing pass-rush moves - clean at disengaging from the offensive lineman and his tackling form is solid. Added in an effective rip move towards the end of 2020. Smart kid - named to the Big Ten All-Academic team in 2020.

Cons:

Dietz: An absolute non-factor in the run game - not being the biggest guy at defensive tackle he will be washed out by bigger mauling guards (Wyatt Davis, Thayer Munford, and Kendrick green dominated him). One portion of the wrestling background that fails to appear on film is his lack of hand placement; very disappointing in terms of hand-fighting and strength is poor as well. Read and react skills are lacking and his balance is suboptimal.

Summary:

Dietz: PJ Mustipher has a lot of what you look for in terms of intangibles in a defensive tackle prospect. Smart, good leader, durable - but the play doesn’t match up. His run defense reps are hard to watch at times and he doesn’t have the core nor functional strength to consistently or effectively rush the passer. His work ethic and leadership should get him a spot on an NFL roster as a depth defensive tackle, but expectations should be tempered.

One-Liners

Dietz: High character defensive tackle prospect that unfortunately does not use his wrestling background optimally and gets mauled in the run game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 6.0 / 6.5