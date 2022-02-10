Player Profile: Damarius Brinson Jr., CB, Northern Illinois

DAMARIUS BRINSON JR | School: West Florida (Northern Illinois) | Position: CB | Height: 6000 | Weight: 190 | Forty: 4.47 | Hometown: St. Petersburg, FL | High School: Boca Ciega | Age: 27

ONE-LINER

A lengthy, athletic cover corner with exceptional athleticism and range, Brinson Jr is currently a free agent who has made his mark at every level.

OVERVIEW

Blessed with a prototype frame, Brinson Jr. possesses very good size, along with natural instincts, which has contributed to him being a playmaker in the secondary. Pro coaches will appreciate his big-hit physicality and versatility, as he has also demonstrated the skill-set to play safety. The Florida native covers a lot of ground in the secondary, displays above-average flexibility and thrives at high-pointing the ball, which is how he has nabbed many of his interceptions during his collegiate career. His speed and range are always on full display, as he shows a natural gift at tracking down the ball and sticking with receivers down the field. While Brinson Jr. has experience as a boundary corner and has also lined up at nickelback, his downhill playing style and knack for being a disruptor could make some teams view him as a safety at the next level. Overall, his skill-set can be utilized as a moving chess piece on defense and also as a contributor on special teams.

QUOTABLE

"It was really all a blessing the reason I say that is because it really matured me it changed me for the better. I see things a lot clearer now I see the bigger picture in things. You have to go through something to get somewhere. And JUCO plus life matured me very fast there's up and downs throughout JUCO it's not easy. I've had lots of offers then had them taken away from me, I went through a lot at one point and I just thank god for this cause I was on the verge of being done I was just going to enroll and school and start boxing again. But just me having faith man I kept at it and it turned out good for me and I'm so grateful."

BACKGROUND

Was invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers local workout (2019). Transfer from Northern Illinois via JUCO. Earned his bachelor's degree from NIU prior to the start of the 2018 season; majored in political science and biology. Parents are Laquanda Everett and Damarius Brinson; has two brothers and two sisters. Born Nov. 23, 1994 in Bradenton, Florida.

COLLEGE CAREER

In 2019 (West Florida), registered 27 tackles and two interceptions. Redshirted in 2018 (West Florida); sat out in 2017. In 2016 (Northern Illinois), tallied 12 tackles and three pass breakups in five games played. In 2015 (Highland CC), recorded 44 tackles and one interception. In 2014 (Contra Costa CC), guided team to conference and bowl game championships.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played for the South team in the Pinellas County Senior All-Star Game; played both wide receiver and defensive back. Had 495 yards receiving on 23 catches, along with 44 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a senior under head coach Antez Brinson. Also competed in track and field; competed in the hurdles and was an all-county selection.

