NFL Draft Profile: Prudy Calderon, Safety, Rice Owls

#4

Pos: DS

Ht: 5110

Wt: 213

DOB: 7/23/00

Eligible: 2022

San Marcos, TX

San Marcos High School

Prudy Calderon

Rice Owls

Pros:

Lamattina: Calderon moves extremely smoothly in space. Masks the routes of receivers well when matched up in man coverage from the slot. Showed he maintains good body position through the progression of the play to get a hand in on passes. Has very good vision of the field and reads the quarterback’s eyes from the deep safety role. Brings versatility to the room as he can play almost anywhere in the secondary. Good reactive abilities to break on the ball when the pass is thrown in his area. Solid functional strength with a well-built frame.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is on the smaller side of the height scale for the position. Needs to improve as a run defender when attacking from the top of the defense. As he attacks downhill, Calderon will sometimes be over-aggressive leading to bad angles being taken and missed opportunities. Struggles to get off blocks when he gets up in the box.

Summary:

Lamattina: Prudy Calderon busted onto the scene as a freshman in 2018 and immediately made an impact. Calderon’s versatility sticks out in his ability to play in any safety role, in the box, or even as a slot defender. His smooth athleticism gives him the opportunity to take on this role in the defense. As a safety, his speed and reactive ability gives him redeeming traits for the position. He will have to prove that he can contribute on special teams to guarantee a spot on an NFL roster.

Background:

Hometown is San Marcos, Texas. Attended San Marcos HS. Rated as a three-star athlete recruit by 247Sports. District 15-6A Offensive MVP as a senior playing quarterback. All-District selection as a junior. THSCA Academic All-State honorable mention. Full name is Prudencio Calderon. Parents are Prudencio Calderon and Beatrice Moreno. He has three stepbrothers and one sister. Uncle, Joe Calderon, was a two-time all-conference punter at Angelo State and earned a tryout with the Buffalo Bills. Majoring in sport management.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Calderon is a smooth athlete with good size who has shown flashes as a deep safety because of his reactive abilities and speed.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 6.4 / 7.2