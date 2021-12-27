NFL Draft Profile: Quentin Lake, Safety, University of California, Los Angeles Bruins

#37

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 205

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Irvine, CA

Mater Dei High School

Quentin Lake UCLA

Bruins

Pros:

Safety with average size who is primarily deployed in deep zones. Lake takes good angles to targeted receivers downfield and ahead of him on crossing routes. He locates the ball in the air to make a play on it. In run support, he takes favorable angles to lateral moving ball carriers when pursuing from depth. Lake establishes contact with tight ends early when matched up in man coverage.

Cons:

Possessing below-average speed, Lake leaves big cushions in coverage to prevent getting beat deep. This also hurts his sideline to sideline range which is poor. His mental alertness and reaction time are below average which shows in the red zone. He is influenced by the eyes of the quarterback and easily moved too far off his spot. Lake shows little feel for spacing, often drifting too far to the sideline and leaving his zone unoccupied. Below average change of direction means he allows separation at the top of routes. Keeping his hands on receivers for too long and leaning causes him to lose his balance. Lake plays with below-average effort in the run game and tackles high, waiting for his teammates to finish the job. He is unable to shed blocks due to a lack of effort

Summary:

Deep safety with average size and a skinny build. Lake takes good angles to the football. He possesses below-average speed and change of direction ability. His football intelligence and effort in run support are lacking. Lake projects as a minicamp body with few desirable traits to keep around for training camp or even on a practice squad.

Background:

One-Liner:

Skinny deep safety with average size who lacks athleticism and effort.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.0/5.2

