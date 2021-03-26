Quincy Roche - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report

QUINCY ROCHE | Miami/Temple | OLB | #2 | rSr | 6027 | 243 | 4.64e | Randallstown, MD | New Town HS | 02.10.98

Overview:

The Miami Hurricanes struck gold this past offseason when they landed the pass-rushing specialist Roche as a graduate transfer. Roche was sensational in 2019 for Temple with 13 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, impacting every team he faced in pass-rush situations. Coupled with Jaelan Phillips in 2020, Roche again showed the type of pass-rush prowess that consistently made opposing offensive tackles and quarterbacks uncomfortable. He has a natural first-step explosion and will blow by offensive linemen at will with notable transitional quickness. He excels at being a standup pass rusher from a two-point stance as he can gain leverage and use his pass-rush skills to get to the quarterback. Roche has a special inside pass-rush move in which he can fake out opposing linemen and pursue the quarterback with an easy club rip. Whenever he is fresh and can execute his game, he will make quarterbacks speed up their internal clocks. While Roche does contribute in the run game, he can refine this part of his skill set by showing more effort. There are far too many times it seems as if he is taking run plays off. He may be exclusive to a standup rusher role from a 3-4 alignment with his lack of length and functional strength. More of a technician than superb athlete, Roche is not a player that should be navigating space a lot in coverage. He may lack the traits to impact the game on a full time basis, serving more of a situational rush role at the next level especially early on. At the end of the day, the NFL loves pass rushers and Roche clearly fits the bill. With his combination of technique, pass-rush plan and smoothness around the track, Roche will provide valuable reps on third downs in the ever-evolving passing league.

Background:

Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Kinesiology. Redshirt. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Transferred from Temple to Miami as a graduate. Played in 10 games for the Hurricanes in 2020. Six siblings. Earned a single-digit jersey number in 2019. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

