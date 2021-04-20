Quinn Meinerz - Offensive Center Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

QUINN MEINERZ | Wisconsin-Whitewater | OC | #77 | Sr | 6032 | 320 | 5.20e | Hartford, WI | Hartford HS | 11.15.98

Meinerz was the biggest winner from the Senior Bowl practices, and he has skyrocketed up draft boards with the tape he put up during the week. Meinerz had never played center before, and his fall season was canceled, yet he was one of the best players in Mobile.IN fact, he broke his hand on the very first day of practice in Mobile and never even flinched. He displayed unbelievable strength at the attack point and excellent athleticism. Meinerz had no trouble snapping the football and looked like a natural at his new position. His 2019 tape, which wasn’t at center, was nothing special, but he showed massive improvement over this past year. His upside is through the roof, and he has the potential to end up as one of the top players at the center position. He also looked good at guard, and he has the versatility to play both. Meinerz won’t go as high as he should, as he is still coming from a Division III school, but he is a better prospect than Ali Marpet. Marpet was selected in the second round, and he has developed into one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. Meinerz has Pro-Bowl potential and projects as a Day 1 starter at center.

Raised outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Physical Education major. Academic standout. Played in two games as a freshman. Played in 14 games as a sophomore. Played in 15 games as a junior. Parents divorced when he was 13 years old. Competed in track and field, basketball and wrestling in high school. Enjoys fishing and video games. A New England Patriots fan. Aspires to become a strength and conditioning coach.

“That gut, I’ve always had it. My nickname in high school was The Gut. My nickname in Whitewater was The Gut. It was hot and humid (that week), and I always say I like to let the belly breathe.” -- Quinn Meinerz on How He Got The Nickname ‘The Gut’

