NFL Draft Profile: Qwynnterrio Cole, Safety, Louisville Cardinals

#12

Pos: S

Ht: 5117

Wt: 207

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3178

Wing: 7738

DOB: N/a

Eligible: 2022

Memphis, TN

Memphis East

Qwynnterrio Cole

Louisville Cardinals

One Liner:

Qwynnterrio Cole is a smart football player that lacks top end range to play single high.

Pros:

Qwynnterrio Cole displays a firm athletic build with good length. Cole is a solid athlete with good hip fluidity and foot quickness. He keys and diagnoses run concepts and fits into his gap pretty well. Cole displays good football intelligence reading route concepts and putting himself in good positions. In man coverage he has good feet and hips to mirror and match. Good zone awareness and will play in underneath zones at the next level using his length and football IQ. Good physical and competitive toughness and plays hard and fast. He shows very good ball skills and has good on ball production since he was a sophomore. Very willing tackler and will be a special teams player at the next level.

Cons:

Cole lacks long speed and range to play from single high. Shows inconsistency in man coverage showing a lack of instincts in man. Needs to work on tackling technique and breaking down more quickly. The lack of explosiveness puts him into a tough spot in coverage the farther down the field he has to go. Struggles when he has to play with his back to the line of scrimmage.

Summary:

Qwynnterrio Cole projects to be a developmental project that could develop into a backup strong safety. Best for playing in the box in a cover 3 scheme as the curl/flat defender in coverage and overhang. Good football intelligence and plays with very good physicality. Lacks the long speed and misses too many tackles. He will make a special teams impact.

Grade:

6.2/7.0

Background:

Started his college career off at Alcorn State then transferred to Louisville for 2021. In 2018 he was a HBCU all American and first team all conference selection. In 2019 was all American again and had 5 interceptions this year. In 2020 he did not compete due to covid. He was an fcs preseason all American in 2020 though. In 2021 he earned all acc honorable mention accolades. He was second on the team with 78 tackles.