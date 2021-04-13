Rachad Wildgoose - Inside Cornerback Wisconsin Badgers Scouting Report

RACHAD WILDGOOSE | Wisconsin | DC | #5 | Jr | 5112 | 197 | Miami, FL | Northwestern

Overview:

The University of Wisconsin is not exactly a hotbed for NFL defensive backs, having only three drafted in the last 10 years. Wildgoose has the ability to send that trend in the opposite direction for this decade. Wildgoose primarily aligned at the nickel-back position for the Badgers, displaying excellent short-area quickness and toughness. Displays excellent football IQ as an underneath defender who wins with great eye discipline in zone coverage when used as a curl/flat defender or buzz player. Excellent leader in the secondary; can see him constantly giving hand signals and communicating checks to his teammates. Lacks awareness in man coverage, struggling to match the tempo of receivers leading him to give up too much cushion or let receivers get on his toes. Needs to show more of a knack for taking the ball away with only one takeaway registered in his career. Wildgoose has starting nickel ability, worthy of a Day 3 selection.

Background:

Raised in Miami, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 7 of 10 games played as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in two games before shutting down his season and declaring for the 2021 draft. Track and Field participant in high school. Injured his right shoulder (October, 2020). Contracted COVID-19 (October, 2020). Committed to Rutgers and Georgia before Wisconsin. Also had offers from Alabama, Florida and Auburn. No known off-field concerns.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.