NFL Draft Profile: Raheem Layne, Safety, Indiana Hoosiers

#0

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 200

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Deland, FL

Sebastian River High School

Raheem Layne

Indiana Hoosiers

One-Liner:

Raheem Layne is a CB to safety convert that is a quality special teams player.

Pros:

Displays good size and is CB that converted to safety. Disciplined in the run game and understands his gap assignment. Tons of experience playing in multiple different alignments on the backend. Versatility among the defensive backfield and he has played multiple spots. Good run defender to run the alley playing from single or two high. Plays with a ton of patience in coverage and when reading run keys. Underneath zone awareness is good and knows when he can gain depth. Overall he is solid open-field tackler and breaks down and squares up the ball carriers. Good competitive toughness and physical toughness not afraid to get involved. He is a good special teams player.

Cons:

He is a limited athlete. Marginal coverage ability overall struggles in man and deep zones. He struggles to play in the middle of the field and lacks range and natural instincts. Struggles to transition and get in and out of breaks smoothly and cleanly. Limited play strength and shows slow mental processing. Really poor pad level and is not good technically. Opens hips too much in coverage giving up his blind spot.

Summary:

Raheem Layne projects to be a practice squad player at the next level that will need to make an impact on special teams. Versatile player with tons of experience and is a good player against the run. Limited athlete and struggle to play MOF and in man coverage across the board. Will make an impact on special teams.

Background:

Played Cornerback with coach Kevin Pettis at Sebastian River High School. In 2016 he won first team all area and did not surrender a touchdown all season. Started one game and played in all 12 as a freshman. Finished the season with 13 total tackles. He also won Indiana’s defensive newcomer of the year. Made 7 starts as a sophomore at cornerback and had 3 PBU’s. In 2019 he was Indiana’s special teams player of the year. Missed all of 2020 with an injury. Started all 10 games in 2021 starting at safety.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5 / 6.5

