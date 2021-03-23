Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search

Rashad Weaver - 4-3 Defensive End Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Rashad Weaver
Author:
Publish date:

RASHAD WEAVER | Pittsburgh | DE | #17 | rSr | 6043 | 265 | 4.84e | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Cooper City | 11.10.97

Overview: 

Despite being on the rebound from a season-ending injury in 2019, Weaver has shown remarkable resilience to make it back to the highest level and improve his game. A long and proportional defensive end with crafty hands, Weaver’s best moments on tape are worth getting excited about. He’s a high-motor player who stays after it through the whistle and will rack up sacks due to his relentless effort. While he isn’t an anchor in the run game due to leverage issues, he reads blocking schemes and ball-carrier reactions very well. His length will make getting free from blocks and getting a hand on the tackler easier for him, but timing and consistency is an issue. Weaver isn’t a top-of-the-line athlete as he faces some limitations in terms of bend, burst and agility. That said, his technical refinement should be able to offset it and allow him to make an impact at the pro level. Weaver projects as a backup/rotational piece who could become an adequate starter within a few years in the league.

Background: 

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business Information Systems major. Redshirt. Started 5 of 12 games as a freshman. Started all 14 games as a sophomore. Missed 2019 recovering from a torn ACL. Played in nine games in 2020. Has two sisters. Was a Senior Bowl participant.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER
Scouting Reports

ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER - Offensive Guard USC Trojans 2021 Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15331448
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: BRENDEN KNOX | MARSHALL | RUNNING BACK

USATSI_15494596
Fantasy Football

Hunter Long Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

0048354-stbc-1280x720
Scouting Reports

Adetokunbo Ogundeji - 4-3 Defensive End Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

qbue0yr4dezwysbnjck7
Scouting Reports

Janarius Robinson - 4-3 Defensive End Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

1194713425.0
Scouting Reports

Patrick Jones II - 4-3 Defensive End Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

DH1_0157
Scouting Reports

Rashad Weaver - 4-3 Defensive End Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

1653889_web1_gtr-wade-091119
Scouting Reports

Lamont Wade - Free Safety Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

USATSI_13643756
Scouting Reports

Micah Parsons - Inside Linebacker Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report