Rashad Weaver - 4-3 Defensive End Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

RASHAD WEAVER | Pittsburgh | DE | #17 | rSr | 6043 | 265 | 4.84e | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Cooper City | 11.10.97

Overview:

Despite being on the rebound from a season-ending injury in 2019, Weaver has shown remarkable resilience to make it back to the highest level and improve his game. A long and proportional defensive end with crafty hands, Weaver’s best moments on tape are worth getting excited about. He’s a high-motor player who stays after it through the whistle and will rack up sacks due to his relentless effort. While he isn’t an anchor in the run game due to leverage issues, he reads blocking schemes and ball-carrier reactions very well. His length will make getting free from blocks and getting a hand on the tackler easier for him, but timing and consistency is an issue. Weaver isn’t a top-of-the-line athlete as he faces some limitations in terms of bend, burst and agility. That said, his technical refinement should be able to offset it and allow him to make an impact at the pro level. Weaver projects as a backup/rotational piece who could become an adequate starter within a few years in the league.

Background:

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business Information Systems major. Redshirt. Started 5 of 12 games as a freshman. Started all 14 games as a sophomore. Missed 2019 recovering from a torn ACL. Played in nine games in 2020. Has two sisters. Was a Senior Bowl participant.

