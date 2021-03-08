Rashod Bateman - Wide Receiver Minnesota Gophers 2021 Draft Scouting Report

RASHOD BATEMAN | Minnesota | WO | #13 | Jr | 6010 | 210 | 4.50e | Tifton, GA | Tifton HS

Overview:

Heading into the 2019 season, it was supposed to be the Tyler Johnson show for the Minnesota offense at wide receiver. Junior Rashod Bateman quickly changed that assumption. After a rock solid freshman season (51 receptions for 704 yards and six touchdowns), Bateman ascended to one of the top pass catchers in all of college football. Virtually matching Johnson’s numbers with 1,219 and 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions, Bateman quickly showed that he was indeed the more talented of the two wide receivers. Standing at 6-1 and 210 pounds, Bateman has a physicality to his game of a man even larger. He is able to win consistently at the catch point, feasting on smaller defensive backs. In terms of athleticism, Bateman has some juice to his game. He is able to stack and win vertically at a good rate for his play style. Bateman is also a sudden athlete who shows some nice nuance as a route runner. There is a ton to love about his game, without much evidence in terms of weaknesses. He routinely plucks the ball out of the air, showing some soft hands. The question is how Bateman will react to added attention in 2020 with the loss of Johnson. Unfortunately, the haphazard 2020 season threw a wrench into that plan. Despite only playing in five contests, Bateman was again able to show off his talent level. Bateman is just scratching the surface of how good he can be. With his combination of route running, soft hands and catch point productivity, Bateman has a chance to hear his name called during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft when all is said and done.

Background:

Set the sophomore receiving record for Minnesota, posting 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions. Played in just five games in 2020 after initially opting out. Bateman was considered a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals coming out of Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia. He broke Tift County’s single season receiving record with 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns on 83 receptions, while being coached by Ashley Anders. Bateman also lettered in basketball at Tift County. Cousin, Shayon Green, played football at Miami from 2009-2013 and played for the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

