Rayshard Ashby - Inside Linebacker Virginia Tech Hokies Scouting Report

RAYSHARD ASHBY | Virginia Tech | IB | #23 | Sr | 5096 | 245 | Chesterfield, VA | L.C. Bird

Overview:

As a consistent, reliable starting inside linebacker, Ashby doesn’t give provide much excitement for his projection to the next level. He is a strong tackler that rarely gives ground when facing head up on a ball-carrier, and he attacks the line of scrimmage well in the run game. He has found some success as a blitzer, but it doesn’t appear his athletic profile meets the NFL’s required threshold in modern linebackers. Many teams will likely take him off their boards simply because of his height/weight/speed not meeting their club’s measurable thresholds for the position. For him to find a role on an NFL roster, he will have to be a valuable special-teams member with a rotational role on defense as a primary run defender; something that is becoming far less valuable in today’s NFL. Even then, there isn’t any upside to bet on.

Background:

Raised in the Richmond, Virginia area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Finance major. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Played in 11 games as a senior. One brother.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.