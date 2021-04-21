Ray Thomas-Ishman - Offensive Guard Buffalo Bulls Scouting Report

RAY THOMAS-ISHMAN | Buffalo | OG | rSr | 6050 | 300 | Simon Gratz, PA | Philadelphia HS | 03.15.97 (24)

Overview:

A graduate transfer from Massachusetts, Thomas-Ishman brought a powerful frame with some bad intentions in the run game to Buffalo. He is an extremely physical interior presence who also has experience playing tackle. Make no mistake, his best fit is inside, where he can overwhelm defensive players at the point of attack. His experience on the edge does show up in his ability to move laterally at the next level. Thomas-Ishman is a smooth mover who wastes little movement in space. He shows some solid spatial awareness with the ability to pick up various stunts and blitz packages. The biggest question mark comes off the field. Thomas-Ishman was suspended indefinitely during the 2019 season at UMass due to a violation of team rules. He has dropped about 75 pounds since the start of his college career (he once weighed nearly 400 pounds). Those concerns notwithstanding, he has starter-level developmental potential. In a gap power system that asks to create movement at the point of attack, Thomas-Ishman is a natural fit. With some crafting, he should be viewed as a draftable prospect with some promise down the road.

Background:

Thomas-Ishman was a graduate transfer from UMass after being indefinitely suspended during 2019 due to a violation of team rules. He started 34 games over three seasons for the Minutemen, making appearances at left guard and left tackle. Was named second-team All-Independent by Phil Steele following his junior season. Thomas-Ishman was named to the Senior Bowl watch list prior to the 2019 season. Lettered in football and track and field at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Was shot five times after a game while in high school.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.