NFL Draft Profile: Reed Blankenship, Safety, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

#12

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 200

DOB: 3/2/99

Eligible: 2022

Athens, AL

West Limestone High School

Reed Blankenship Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Pros:

Bogan: Strong build with good size, serves as the field general on the back end of the Middle Tennessee defense. Plays with excellent eye discipline, trusting his eyes to consistently take him to the football when diagnosing run or pass. Uses good anticipation to aid him in his range as a two-high safety, allows himself to get a good jump on throws to cover ground. Good burst driving downhill when triggering in the run game, plays with urgency when needing to run the alley. At his best when used as a robber or hole player where he can drop and just read the quarterback indicator to take him to the football. Strong tackler when playing in closed spaces, efficient bringing ball carriers to the ground.

Cons:

Bogan: Minimal foot speed makes him a liability in man coverage when covering slot receivers, getting beat deep consistently. Range is inconsistent, needs to be perfect reading the quarterback for his range to be effective on a consistent basis. Generates little to no burst out of his hips when needing to flip his hips and cover ground. Struggles to get off blocks in the run game, needs to improve his play strength. Whiffs too often on tackles when he is forced to tackle in space, showing poor finishing abilities when he is left out in the open field.

Summary:

Bogan: Smart player with limited athletic ability who will be best suited playing in the box at the next level. Incredibly poor tackler in space that will struggle to get the football on the ground as the last line of defense, will hinder a defense. Best fit at the next level will be in the box but will need to improve his play strength and open field tackling to have a chance at sticking on an NFL roster.

One-Liners

Bogan: Best fit at the next level will be in the box but will need to improve his play strength and open field tackling to have a chance at sticking on an NFL roster.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 5.8 / 6.6