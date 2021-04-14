Richard LeCounte - Free Safety Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

RICHARD LeCOUNTE | Georgia | DS | #2 | Sr | 5096 | 190 | Riceboro, GA | Liberty County | 09.11.98

Overview:

A beacon of consistency on the back end for the Bulldogs during his career, LeCounte always seemed to be in the proper position. His instincts are superb, never seeming to be out of the correct spot or give up many big plays. His all-around profile is sure to make him attractive to a variety of teams, with the ability to serve various roles. Doing his best work in deep zone coverage, there’s a lot of Rodney McLeod to LeCounte’s game. His tape can lull you to sleep waiting for some lapse in decision-making. It just doesn’t happen. LeCounte also does some admirable work in the slot, having enough short-area quickness and physicality to play in man coverage. He runs the alley like a bat out of hell, flashing the willingness to throw his body around. There is such a calm and cool demeanor to him in pass coverage, working smoothly laterally and downhill out of his backpedal. Some will question any elite trait for LeCounte. He is a lighter framed safety who lacks the length to add a bunch more weight moving forward. LeCounte also isn’t the flashiest athlete, but he is going to make his money more with his mind/eyes than his physical profile. This may cause some to overlook the upside of LeCounte. With his combination of versatility, instincts and consistency, a team is likely to get a huge steal somewhere on Day 2 of the 2021 Draft with starter upside moving forward.

Background:

LeCounte started 33 of 44 games for the Bulldogs. Was a third-team All-SEC selection during the 2019 season after recording 61 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. Started five of six games played during the 2020 season. Played under head coach Kirk Warner at Liberty County High School in Riceboro, Georgia. Was considered a five-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports. Also participated in basketball and track.

