Richie Grant - Free Safety UCF Knights Scouting Report

RICHIE GRANT | UCF | DS | #27 | rSr | 5115 | 200 | Fort Walton Beach, FL | Choctawhatchee HS | 11.09.97

Overview:

A ball-hawk playmaker with the propensity to create turnovers, Grant possesses a well-proportioned body and is a very smart player who studies the responsibilities of every position on defense. He has excellent read-and-react instincts, along with great change of direction and adjustments in zone coverage. Grant does a nice job of baiting the quarterback, which resulted in 10 interceptions and 17 pass breakups during his UCF career. He swarms to the ball and also plays on special teams/returns kicks. Grant is not the most physically imposing run defender, lacking the lower-body mass and power profile to impact the running game to the degree that he affects the pass. Overall, Grant has the skill set to be viewed as a potential starter at the next level due to his closing speed, ball skills and consistency in coverage. In a lot of ways, his game mirrors Jessie Bates coming out of Wake Forest. Grant may never be the flashiest player on the back end, but his ability to impact the pass in an ever evolving passing league speaks volumes to his game overall.

Background:

Great energy, teammates feed off him, he sets tone in practice. A true team leader, according to defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, while head coach Josh Heupel praises his maturity. Had only one other scholarship offer coming out of high school (Georgia State). Coached by Greg Thomas at Choctawhatchee High School; named the team’s MVP for the 2015 season. Posted 37 solo tackles with four interceptions as a senior, and had more than 1,000 receiving yards as a wideout; also notched three punt-return touchdowns and one kickoff-return touchdown. Ran track in high school including the 100- and 400-meter events. Majored in sports and exercise science.

