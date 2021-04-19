Rico Bussey - Wide Receiver Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Scouting Report

RICO BUSSEY | Hawaii/North Texas | WO | #8 | rSr | 6006 | 193 | 4.50 | Lawton, OK | Eisenhower | 02.25

Overview:

Silky smooth with a clear understanding of how to attack leverage, Rico Bussey Jr. finished out his career with the University of Hawaii after dominating at North Texas for the majority of his college career. Bussey dominates in the intermediate level of the field with his smooth breaks with notable acceleration. He routinely plucks the football at the highest point, boasting both quick and strong hands. Bussey extends and plucks, showing excellent concentration and ability to win through contact. While staying both calm and controlled, Bussey has a lot more speed than he might get credit for. He is an easy route runner who can create instant separation on various levels of the field. After suffering a knee injury that stole most of his 2019 campaign, Bussey looks like he may have lost a tad bit of his explosiveness. Even with slightly less juice, Bussey is an attractive all around athletic profile to affect the game in a variety of roles. Underrated mostly due to the situation, Bussey is one of the more talented wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft class that most don’t know. With his combination of smoothness, route running and hand strength, a slot on early Day Three is not out of the question for Bussey.

Background:

Raised outside of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree but his major is unknown. Played in 6 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in 2 games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirt. Transferred from North Texas to Hawaii as a graduate. Dealt with a torn ACL (2019).

NFLPA Bowl Note:

For the first time this season, wide receiver RICO BUSSEY found the endzone for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their week 13 loss to the Spartans of San Jose State. Though the outcome for the team was disappointing, Bussey continues to show glimpses of what made him such a prolific receiver during his prior stint at North Texas, leading the Warriors on Saturday with eight receptions for 69 yards and the touchdown. At 6-2, 190 pounds, the Lawton, OK native is a true vertical threat with outstanding speed and ball skills who made a living in 2018 to the tune of 12 receiving touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving. A knee injury cut short his 2019 campaign after five games but Bussey is remaining busy this year and looking to add to his touchdown total in the season finale vs UNLV.

