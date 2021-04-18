Robert Jones - Offensive Tackle Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

ROBERT JONES | Middle Tennessee State | #64 | 6041 | 330 | 5.36e | Chicago, IL | Rockford East HS | 01/28/1999

With how important offensive line play is, drafting requisite talent is imperative to a team’s success at protecting their quarterback. Jones is a former two-star recruit out of the Windy City who started off as a JUCO player in Kansas before transferring to Middle Tennessee State in 2019. For the past two seasons, Jones has never missed a game and has twice been named All-Honorable Mention C-USA. Jones is an absolute behemoth of a guard, with a thick frame and wide base. Despite his large stature, he is a surprisingly spry mover who typically has the upper hand in leverage. His hand placement is normally on point and his massive hands allow him to make even the largest defenders look like rag dolls. Jones needs to work on his technique, however, as he leans into his man a lot and immediately gives up his supposed advantage in leverage. He also doesn’t display anything remotely impressive in pass protection - he’ll drop back and sometimes makes it look like he’s allowing the defender to sack the quarterback. All in all, Jones is a beast of a human with adequate athleticism and solid run-blocking prowess. He should be drafted sometime on Day 3, most likely in the fifth- or sixth-round range.

Raised in Chicago, Illinois. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sports Management major. Played junior college football in 2017 and 2018. Started 11 of 12 games played as a junior.

