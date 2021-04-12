Robert Rochell - Cornerback Central Arkansas Bears Scouting Report

ROBERT ROCHELL | Central Arkansas | DC | #9 | rSr | 5117 | 195 | Shreveport, LA | Fair Park | 04.26.98

Overview:

The FCS level continues to produce NFL caliber players, and that is the case with Rochell, who is everything teams want in a player on the outside. He is going to come in at over 6-foot and has the potential to run sub-4.45. Not only that, on film, it is easy to see that he has incredible arm length. Rochell checks every box on paper from a measurable standpoint. What makes him so intriguing, though, is that he came into college as a running back and receiver. He is so green at the position yet has made a name for himself as a cornerback. Rochell is still raw, in that his instincts aren’t there, and he will play out of control at times. He’d give up receptions and wasn’t breaking on the ball well. The ball skills are there, though, and it is hard not to see the potential he possesses. If it all comes together for him with more experience at the position and NFL coaching, Rochell has the chance to be a starting cornerback in the NFL for a long time. There is some risk involved as his tape doesn’t always match the athleticism but he’s worth a roll of the dice.

Background:

Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 3 of 11 games played as a freshman. Started 8 of 11 games played as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Started in seven games as a senior. Standout track performer in high school. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

