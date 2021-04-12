Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Rodarius Williams - Cornerback Oklahoma State Cowboys Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Rodarius Williams
RODARIUS WILLIAMS | Oklahoma State | CB | #8 | rSr | 6001 | 193 | Shreveport, LA | Calvary | 09.12.96

Following the course of his younger brother Greedy, Rodarius Williams has a physical profile that could get him selected a lot earlier than most people expect. Well put together with prototypical length/frame to last on the outside, Williams is a press-man cornerback who exudes confidence and physicality to counteract bigger body pass-catchers outside the numbers. Super aggressive, Williams is equally as sufficient physically as a tackler as he is at the line of scrimmage. He wants to get his hands on opponents, forcing the issue early in reps. There is no questioning the confidence Williams plays with. Williams isn’t the quickest player in the world, lacking the change of direction skills to stay in phase against shiftier wide receivers if he isn’t able to gain control early in reps. His press technique is sound, but he can get a bit grabby early in reps. Williams lacks patience and trust in his eye discipline to work in his catch technique. Throw in his age and some may wonder what the upside is for Williams down the road. He is not going to be for everyone, but for teams who want the ability to get hands on and play a lot of press coverage, Williams willbe highly coveted. With his combination of size, length and physicality, Williams has an opportunity to hear his name called some time on Day 2.

Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Redshirt. Played as a freshman. Biological father is in prison. Step-father was his childhood football coach. Mother had her first child when she was 15-years-old and lived in government housing before getting married. Mother had a tumor surgically removed. Grandmother beat cancer. Older sister was the first person to graduate high school in their family. Younger brother Andraez “Greedy” Williams played cornerback at LSU and is in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Despite being a year apart in age, they graduated high school together due to Rodarius Williams being kept back in school.

