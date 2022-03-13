Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Roderick Perry II, Defensive Tackle, Illinois Fighting Illini

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Illinois DT Roderick Perry II
Illinois DT Roderick Perry II
Illinois football logo

#96
Pos: DT
Ht: 6012
Wt: 312
Hand: 1078
Arm: 3378
Wing: 8018
40:
Vertical:
Broad:
3 Cone:
Bench:
Shuttle:
DOB: 12/3/1997
Hometown: Raleigh, NC
High School: Cary

Roderick Perry II
Illinois Fighting Illini

One Liners

Compact nose tackle with great length, violent hands and below average to poor explosiveness. 

Pros

Compact defensive tackle with very good length. Perry times the snap very well, often being the first defensive lineman off the ball. He uses his physicality to generate knockback when blockers gain depth. Very good leg drive allows him to churn forward throughout the play as offensive linemen struggle to anchor. Perry possesses violent hands which allow him to enforce his will and even toss blockers when using his hump move. Thanks to his violence, he is consistently able to shed blocks.

Cons

Only possessing below average to poor explosiveness, Perry is athletically limited. His poor lateral quickness prevents him from recovering into gaps as he struggles to shed and tackle quickly enough. Inconsistent timing in this area further prevents him from making plays consistently. His hand placement when performing pass rush moves is inconsistent and his hands are frequently too high when extending. A lack of hand quickness prevents him from getting blockers out of his frame. Perry has his motor run cold when he has been on the field for too long. He is not always ready for contact from the side and gets uprooted. Aligning exclusively at nose and shaded nose, he is not versatile.

Summary

Nose tackle with a compact build, great length and below-average to poor explosiveness. Perry possesses very violent hands and great proactive power to enforce his will on blockers. His hand placement is frequently off and he fails to maximize his strength when absorbing blockers in the run game. Perry projects as a developmental nose tackle who has desirable traits that could see him progress into a role player. He has to improve his run defense by maximizing his tools with much-improved technique.

Grade: 

6.3/7.3

