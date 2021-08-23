NFL Draft Profile: Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn Tigers

#23

Pos: CB

Ht: 5116

Wt: 187

DOB: 2/10/_

Eligible: 2022

Mobile, AL

Williamson High School

Roger McCreary

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: A feisty cornerback who won’t back down from a battle, McCreary possesses great hip fluidity and good change of direction to stick with receivers at the top of routes. He has experience in press, off man, cover two and deep thirds. Consistently establishing contact with opponents later in routes, he also does a good job bumping wideouts in zone to prevent them from having free access to the field. In press, he is patient, winning reps at the line when he can and rerouting receivers to the sideline from inside leverage. McCreary is an above-average tackler who gets the job done in space, aiming for the hips and hanging on. He works towards gaining outside leverage in the run game. Occasionally, he makes excellent plays, anticipating routes and breaking on passes to come away with interceptions.

Cons:

Leinweber: Average long speed allows fast receivers to get on top and stack him. McCreary is not twitchy, costing him recovery ability. Wideouts can set him up with jabs and hesitations. Lacking length prevents him from making a play on the ball at times. Inconsistent ball tracking causes him to get beat out at the catch point as he finds himself in bad positions. McCreary has mental lapses which are especially costly in the red zone. He is not aggressive coming downhill in the run game.

Summary:

Leinweber: Fluid cornerback with short arms and feisty nature. McCreary is best in press-man where he is patient and physical. He is an average athlete and has mental lapses at times. McCreary projects as a quality backup who can become a starter with the versatility to play as a nickel cornerback. He has to iron out his mistakes and break on the football instinctually with more consistency. Even if he reaches his potential he will likely be limited to being a second cornerback on a depth chart.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Fluid cornerback with short arms and a feisty nature who is best in press coverage. Average athlete with frustrating mental lapses.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.6 / 8.1