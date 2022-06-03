NFL Draft Profile: Romello Height, Linebacker, USC Trojans
NFL Draft profile scouting report for USC LB Romello Height
#2
Pos: LB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 230
DOB: 4/13
Hometown: Dublin, GA
High School: Dublin
Eligibility: 2023
Romello Height
USC Trojans
Background:
Romello Height is coming to Southern California from Auburn ready to make an impact. During his time at Auburn, Height made nineteen tackles in nine games for the Tigers. For Height, he certainly is ready to play for USC and make an impact as a rushing end for his team.
Scroll to Continue