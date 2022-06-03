NFL Draft Profile: Romello Height, Linebacker, USC Trojans

#2

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 230

DOB: 4/13

Hometown: Dublin, GA

High School: Dublin

Eligibility: 2023

Romello Height

USC Trojans

Background:

Romello Height is coming to Southern California from Auburn ready to make an impact. During his time at Auburn, Height made nineteen tackles in nine games for the Tigers. For Height, he certainly is ready to play for USC and make an impact as a rushing end for his team.