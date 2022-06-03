Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Romello Height, Linebacker, USC Trojans

NFL Draft profile scouting report for USC LB Romello Height
USC LB Romello Height
USC logo

#2
Pos: LB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 230
DOB: 4/13
Hometown: Dublin, GA
High School: Dublin
Eligibility: 2023

Romello Height
USC Trojans

Background:

Romello Height is coming to Southern California from Auburn ready to make an impact. During his time at Auburn, Height made nineteen tackles in nine games for the Tigers. For Height, he certainly is ready to play for USC and make an impact as a rushing end for his team.

