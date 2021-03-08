Rondale Moore - Wide Receiver Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Draft Scouting Report

RONDALE MOORE | Purdue | WO | #4 | rSo | 5090 | 180 |4.32e | New Albany, IN | Trinity HS | 06.09.00

Overview:

Tick, tick, boom. Moore is an explosive, fast, elusive, powerful runner who compensates with speed what he lacks for in size. The Indiana native is the ultimate game-changer as a receiver, runner and return man. The agility to cut on a dime and change direction, combined with his powerful running style, allows Moore to make a mockery of would-be tacklers. He had one of the most impressive freshman campaigns in NCAA history, setting a school record 2,215 all-purpose yards, including a single game school record 313 all-purpose yards in his first ever collegiate game versus Ohio State. An encore performance would not be in the cards, however, as Moore suffered a season-ending left knee/hamstring injury as a sophomore in late September (2019) against Minnesota. After originally opting out of the 2020 season, Moore did return to the field after a short hiatus. While dealing with nagging injuries, a haphazard Big Ten season and inconsistent quarterback play, the season did little to highlight the dynamic ability that Moore possesses. He could stand to refine some of his route running technique and learn a full route tree, which he has spent time doing during the 2020 offseason. Moore works out with former Purdue quarterback and teammate David Blough (Lions) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs). In fact, it was March (2020) when Blough declared Moore to be 100% recovered from injury based on their recent workout. Moore has bulked up about 15 pounds since his freshman season but will need to continue to add more weight as he transitions to the pros in order to absorb harder hits by bigger men. Purdue strength coach Justin Lovett claims that the Catapult GPS tracker has proven that Moore runs at a minimum 21mph on every single play, an amazing stat, not to mention the fact that he’s able to squat over 600 pounds. Coming out of high school, Moore registered an official 4.33 forty, 42” vertical jump and 4.03 short shuttle at The Opening in Chicago. Moore has accumulated more than 150 total yards in 10 out of his 17 career games played, entering 2020. Catching, running and returning kicks, this multi-purpose stud has all the makings of a potential future first round pick and could be the ultimate x-factor to elevate an offense into the next stratosphere.

Background:

Only the third player in the history of college football to earn consensus All-American honors as a true freshman (Herschel Walker in 1980 and Adrian Peterson in 2004). Rondale DaSean Moore; son of Quincy Ricketts. Graduated from Trinity High School, the alma mater of Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm. Was a four-star football recruit; won the Kentucky Class 6A state championship in 2017. Part of the 2016 4A Indiana State basketball championship team. Posted a Trinity-record 104 receptions for 1,461 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior; rushed for 537 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 carries in 2017; returned two punts for touchdowns as a senior. Major; selling and sales management.