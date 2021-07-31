NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver, Michigan Wolverines

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 5116

Wt: 190

DOB: 1/28/00

Eligible: 2022

Kansas City, MO

Park Hill High School

Ronnie Bell

Michigan Wolverines

Pros:

Calderone: His playmaking skills jump off the screen when watching his tape. He also has the ability to pick up lots of yards out of the backfield on screen and swing passes. His route running is smooth and done with a purpose. Combining his elusiveness with his breakaway speed, it is virtually impossible to stop Bell when he gets a head full of steam. One aspect of his route running that jumps off-screen is his ability to find creases in the middle of the field. Along with solid balance control through his routes, Bell is willing and able to make a block in the running game.

Cons:

Calderone: One negative in Bell’s game is his bad drops which happen in key points of the game. If he can clean up the drops, Bell has the ability to put together an impressive season in 2021.

Summary:

Calderone: Not many players in college football excel in the short passing game as much as Ronnie Bell has. He can catch the ball in virtually any spot of the field and take it to the house. The Michigan senior has been a All-Big Ten honoree in 2019 as well as a three-year letterman. He was the recipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award and has appeared in 32 games in his career with 16 starts at wide receiver. In the 2020 season, Bell started all six games at wide receiver; led the team with 26 receptions and 401 yards, and also scored one touchdown. His best season had to be 2019, where he appeared in 13 games with 10 starts at wide receiver; led the team with 48 receptions and 758 yards and also caught one touchdown. As a Freshman in 2018, Bell played in all 13 games at wide receiver, recording eight receptions for 145 yards with two touchdowns to earn the team’s offensive rookie of the year award.

Background:

Attended Park Hill High School coached by Josh Hood and helped lead Park Hill win its first Suburban Gold Conference championship and reach the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals. Hauled in 89 receptions for 1,605 yards (18.0 avg.) and 21 touchdowns as a senior. Bell caught 159 passes for 2,476 yards (15.6 avg.) and scored 31 receiving touchdowns during his prep career; lists top three in Missouri state history in receptions, yards and touchdowns with NFL players Dorial Green-Beckham and Jeremy Maclin. Ronnie Bell was born Jan. 28, 2000. He’s enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, majoring in English.

One-Liners

Calderone: The Missouri native is explosive in and out of his breaks while showcasing breakaway speed after the catch.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 7.5 / 8.0