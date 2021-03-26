Ronnie Perkins - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Oklahoma Sooners Scouting Report

RONNIE PERKINS | Oklahoma | OLB | #7 | Jr | 6026 | 247 | 4.73e | St. Louis, MO | Lutheran North HS | 09.30.99

Overview:

Not getting the attention he rightfully deserves, Perkins is one of the more talented pass rushers in the 2021 draft class. Judging by his physical stature, Perkins brings a physicality that can catch opponents off guard. He gets his hips aligned, sticks his outside foot in the group and explodes down the middle of opposing offensive linemen, creating an absurd amount of movement off the bull-rush. Perkins is completely overwhelming at the set point, putting blockers on their back side on more than a few reps throughout his tape. He possesses incredibly powerful and active hands, showing the ability to win after initial contact. There are bad intentions to his game, seeming to take it personally when the opposition believes they can block him. Despite playing a base end with his hand in the dirt the majority of reps, Perkins has shown the ability to rush effectively from a two-point stance. This makes him scheme versatile, which will appeal to various defensive coordinators across the league. He has some absurd closing burst, finishing a lot of reps with sacks or pressures. Perkins is not the longest pass rusher, struggling to get detached when offensive linemen fit inside of him. After a failed drug test prior to the 2020 Peach Bowl that cost Perkins time heading into this past season, teams will need to make sure he checks out off the field. If he does, a selection in the top two rounds is not out of the question. He may be the most talented defender in the draft that most haven’t talked about nearly enough.

Background:

Raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Criminology major. Started 7 of 14 games played as a freshman. Started 13 games as a sophomore. Started six games in 2020. Suspended before 2020 Peach Bowl for failing a drug test. Missed first five games of 2020.

