NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Rivers, Running Back, Fresno State Bulldogs

#20

Pos: RB

Ht: 5090

Wt: 195

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Brentwood, CA

Freedom High School

Ronnie Rivers Fresno State Bulldogs

Pros:

Quick cutting back, Rivers utilizes lightning fast jump cuts to change running lanes. Runs with a low center of gravity and pad level, is able to shrug off arm tackles at times. Very nimble feet, stays balanced well and is able to stay in bounds after contact on the sideline. Elusive in space, makes the first defender miss and is able to avoid big hits. Reads flow and outside zone well, is patient to cut up field. Lets his blocks get out in space before accelerating and making his decision. Soft hands and is reliable out of the backfield on check downs. As a receiver he can run routes against LBs and create separation.

Cons:

At 5-foot-8 195 pounds, Rivers will be too small for a number of schemes in the NFL. Extremely large workload at Fresno, a bit concerning for a guy with his size. He won't be able to work inside the tackles consistently in the NFL. Going to struggle taking on LBs in the hole as a pass protector. Can get stood up in the hole, if he doesn't get his momentum going downhill.

Summary:

Ronnie Rivers was one of the best MWC backs in recent years and finished first in a number of Fresno State record books. His small stature is a concern, but he’s got good weight and plays larger than his 5-foot-8 frame. Rivers carved through defenses with his outside zone and receiving ability. Getting the ball out in space is a must for this guy. Offensive coordinators will be able to get creative and find mismatches for this former Bulldog.

Background:

From Oakley, California and attended Freedom High School. Graduated as a two star recruit and only had interest from Fresno State. Rivers was a finalists for Cal-Hi Sports’ Mr. Football State Player of the Year as a senior. Made seven starts as a freshman and made an immediate impact. Recorded 1,192 all-purpose yards and was named Las Vegas Bowl MVP in 2018. Second team All-Mountain West running back in 2019. First team All-Mountain West running back in 2020. Owns multiple records for rushing and receiving for Fresno State.

One-Liner:

“An underrated workhorse that will give NFL teams a great change of pace option.”

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.9/7.6

