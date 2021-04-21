Royce Newman - Offensive Guard Mississippi Rebels Scouting Report

ROYCE NEWMAN | Mississippi | OG | #72 | rSr | 6051 | 310 | Nashville, IL | Nashville | 08.17.97 (23)

Overview:

The Ole Miss offense looked rejuvenated in 2020, in large part due to improvement on the offensive line, buoyed Newman, who went on to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Boasting a huge frame on the interior, Newman has the type of length that can cause interior rushers a lot of problems attempting to work inside his frame. Newman is a competitive blocker who does a great job attacking leverage while exploding his feet on contact. He creates a lot of movement in the run game, routinely re-establishing the line of scrimmage in the offense’s favor. With clean footwork and loose hips, Newman is the type of technician that always seems to get his body in proper position. Newman is a solid enough mover to work up to the second level with efficiency. He has played multiple positions on the offensive line, including time at right tackle in 2020, offering some alignment versatility at the next level. Some continued physical development is needed as he fills out his frame. There is some natural power in his hands, but his lower body is not as developed as hoped in order to transition the power after initial contact. His hands can stall on contact at times, losing leverage far too often working laterally. As Newman continues to develop physically, he does have baseline starter traits at the next level. With his combination of length, effort and technique, Newman has a chance to hear his name called sometime on Day 3 and offer a team a potential starting guard down the road.

Background:

Raised in Illinois outside of St. Louis, Missouri. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Criminal Justice major with an emphasis on Law Enforcement. Graduated in May 2020. Redshirt. Played in 42 games in his Ole Miss career, including 10 last season. A standout high-school basketball player.

