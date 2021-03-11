Roy Lopez - Nose Guard Arizona Wildcats Scouting Report

ROY LOPEZ | Arizona | DT | #51 | rSr | 6010 | 310 | 5.12e | Tempe, AZ | Mesquite HS | 08.07.97

Overview:

Lopez doesn’t get a lot of attention as he played most of his career at New Mexico State, but overall he has put together some rock-solid tape. Lopez is a very strong player and has bulked up to the point where he can consistently shed blocks with his upper-body strength. He plays with his hair on fire and never takes a down off. When it looks like he won’t factor into a play, he always ends up near the ball due to his relentless style of play. His hand usage is solid as he almost never allows offensive linemen to get inside to his chest. Lopez played a lot of nose tackle this past season, but he projects better as a 2i in a 4-3 scheme. That is where Lopez can better utilize his pass-rush ability and strength. Lopez is a solid player who may not have top-tier athleticism or an elite first step, but he still displays some traits that can translate to the next level. He projects as a player who will have to impress throughout the pre-draft process to earn a look in training camp.

Background:

Played four seasons (40 games) at New Mexico State. Graduate transfer to Arizona for the 2020 season. Played in five games for the Wildcats. Played for head coach Robbie Robinson at Mesquite High School. Owned a 113-3 career record as a high-school wrestler.

