September 21, 2021
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Greenhagen, Linebacker, Fordham Rams

NFL draft profile scouting report for Fordham linebacker, Ryan Greenhagen
Greenhagen_Ryan
2230

#47
Pos: LB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 245
DOB: 2/14/_
Eligible: 2022
Sparta, NJ
Pope John XXIII High School

Ryan Greenhagen
Fordham Rams

Latest News:

Fordham football has had just two players drafted since 1955 (John Skelton in 2010 and Chase Edmonds in 2018) but there could be a third on the horizon. Make sure you store the name Ryan Greenhagen in the memory bank. A silver lining during the Rams 52-7 defeat by Nebraska, Greenhagen played as if he were shot out of a cannon in week one, registering a modern-day D1 record 30 tackles. It was the most tackles by any player against an FBS opponent since the NCAA began keeping records. “47, he made every tackle. He’s nice for real,” Nebraska running back Markese Stepp was quoted after the game. “30!? Wow. 30 tackles…that’s a lot, he’s a monster, not gonna lie.” A certified film junkie known for his great work ethic, Greenhagen prepares like a pro, according to the coaching staff. His relentless tenacity, diagnostic ability to read and react, in addition to his toughness, will offer mass appeal to pro scouts. “Even I noticed from the sideline he was all over the place,” Fordham head coach Joe Conlin said. “I would be more surprised if it was someone other than Ryan. That’s the kind of player he is. He’s the leader of our defense, a great kid. That’s how he prepares, that’s the way he plays every game.” While there may be some athletic limitations for the New Jersey native, he clearly possesses the intangibles and size needed to stick at the next level. (9/5/21)

Fordham football has had just two players drafted since 1955 (John Skelton in 2010 and Chase Edmonds in 2018) but there could be a third on the horizon. Make sure you store the name Ryan Greenhagen in the memory bank. A silver lining during the Rams 52-7 defeat by Nebraska, Greenhagen played as if he were shot out of a cannon in week one, registering a modern-day D1 record 30 tackles. It was the most tackles by any player against an FBS opponent since the NCAA began keeping records. “47, he made every tackle. He’s nice for real,” Nebraska running back Markese Stepp was quoted after the game. “30!? Wow. 30 tackles…that’s a lot, he’s a monster, not gonna lie.” A certified film junkie known for his great work ethic, Greenhagen prepares like a pro, according to the coaching staff. His relentless tenacity, diagnostic ability to read and react, in addition to his toughness, will offer mass appeal to pro scouts. “Even I noticed from the sideline he was all over the place,” Fordham head coach Joe Conlin said. “I would be more surprised if it was someone other than Ryan. That’s the kind of player he is. He’s the leader of our defense, a great kid. That’s how he prepares, that’s the way he plays every game.” While there may be some athletic limitations for the New Jersey native, he clearly possesses the intangibles and size needed to stick at the next level. (9/5/21)

