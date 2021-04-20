Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Ryan McCollum - Offensive Center Texas A&M Aggies 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Ryan McCollum
Author:
Publish date:

RYAN McCOLLUM | Texas A&M | IOL | #77 | rSr | 6052 | 300 | 5.21e | Spring, TX | Klein Oak | 03.04.98

Overview: 

McCollum had a solid career in the SEC for Texas A&M, but he had some weaknesses that will hurt his chances of making it to the next level. McCollum does have solid movement skills. He gets the job done and does a very good job when it comes to snapping. He doesn’t have sluggish feet either. However, McCollum is too big to stick at center. He needs to kick out to guard, as he is too tall and plays upright. Quicker and bendier pass rushers have an easy time getting under him. McCollum also has the tendency to get bull-rushed, as he lacks play strength and ideal weight for an interior offensive lineman. McCollum struggled to get to the second level, and he couldn’t win 1-on-1 battles. McCollum was helped out by having a terrific group of players around him that hid his weaknesses for the most part. However, when in a situation where he needed to do something outside of double-teaming a player, he didn’t have much success. McCollum has the pedigree to be a camp body. His lack of upside and mediocre play make his ceiling a depth piece.

Background: 

Raised in the Houston, Texas area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 7 of 13 games played as a freshman. Started 7 of 12 games played as a sophomore.

Ryan McCollum RAS

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

