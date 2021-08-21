August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Van Demark, Offensive Tackle, UConn Huskies

NFL draft profile scouting report for UConn offensive tackle, Ryan Van Demark
Author:
Publish date:

RYAN VAN DEMARK | UConn | OT | #74 | 6065v | 302v | 1058v | 3478v | 5.05e | Wayne, NJ | The Hun School

Evaluation: 

A lean, strong, blindside protector Van Demark has been a staple of consistency for the Huskies as a four-year starter, including the past three years at left tackle. A relentless worker who spent the offseason developing his body, diet and conditioning. Van Demark creates a strong push in run game and shows a sound understanding of angles to assist with his great power in paving holes for his running backs. While his footwork is sound, he needs to work on staying lower more consistently in pass protection and work on his bend/flexibility; he continues to hone his overall technique and has been practicing with a weighted chest protector throughout training camp. Known for his high character, Van Demark was named a team captain and is largely responsible for the noticeable culture change amongst the players in 2021 due to his locker room presence. Viewed as a Day Three/priority free agent type prospect; this is your prototype offensive lineman who has room to grow (can fill his frame another 10-15 pounds easy) and can provide great value at the tackle spot down the road.

Background: 

Owns 85-inch wingspan. A self-motivated, hard worker. Hails from a great family, both mom and dad attend every game. Has trained at TEST Football Academy during the offseason. Was named All-County in high school, played one season at The Hun School of Princeton under head coach Todd Smith; also lettered in Volleyball. A National Honor Society Member who is majoring in communications at UConn; strong academics. Has played in 36 games (33 games started) entering 2021 season. (08/15/21)

RYAN VAN DEMARK | UConn | OT | #74 | 6065v | 302v | 1058v | 3478v | 5.05e | Wayne, NJ | The Hun School

Evaluation: 

A lean, strong, blindside protector Van Demark has been a staple of consistency for the Huskies as a four-year starter, including the past three years at left tackle. A relentless worker who spent the offseason developing his body, diet and conditioning. Van Demark creates a strong push in run game and shows a sound understanding of angles to assist with his great power in paving holes for his running backs. While his footwork is sound, he needs to work on staying lower more consistently in pass protection and work on his bend/flexibility; he continues to hone his overall technique and has been practicing with a weighted chest protector throughout training camp. Known for his high character, Van Demark was named a team captain and is largely responsible for the noticeable culture change amongst the players in 2021 due to his locker room presence. Viewed as a Day Three/priority free agent type prospect; this is your prototype offensive lineman who has room to grow (can fill his frame another 10-15 pounds easy) and can provide great value at the tackle spot down the road.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Lyones_return2
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad Lyons, Cornerback, Wagner Seahawks

McWhite_Sowande
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sowande McWhite, Offensive Tackle, Wagner Seahawks

DuqWeb
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Titus Leo, Linebacker, Wagner Seahawks

tyshaun_releases
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyshaun James, Wide Receiver, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

USATSI_13644185
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kevin Mensah, Running Back, UConn Huskies

USATSI_10326893
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Van Demark, Offensive Tackle, UConn Huskies

ncaa-football-uconn-vs-central-florida-orlando-usa-shutterstock-editorial-10429355aa
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Lucien, Cornerback, UConn Huskies

i-N9KQRvK-M
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: J'Von Brown, Offensive Guard, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Justin Tuggle pic
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Justin Tuggle