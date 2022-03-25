Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Sage Doxtater, Offensive Tackle, New Mexico State Aggies

NFL Draft profile scouting report for New Mexico State OT Sage Doxtater
1 New Mexico State OT Sage Doxtater
New Mexico State

#76
Pos: OT
Ht: 6062
Wt: 337
Hometown: Welland, Ontario, CAN
High School: Canada Prep Academy

Sage Doxtater
New Mexico State Aggies

One Liners

Left tackle with great size and poor athleticism.

Pros

Starting left tackle who possesses great size and very good length. Doxtater shows above-average leg drive and lower body power, allowing him to displace opponents in the run game. He is able to retain his balance when defenders break the contact point as he does not lean.

Cons

Slow foot speed allows rushers to beat him around the outside which he tries to combat by oversetting which in turn opens up the inside alley to opponents. His poor lateral agility, flexibility and bend prevent him from mirroring. Doxtater’s anchor is below average as he loses leverage, fails to replace and lock out and gets driven back. His mental alertness against stunts and twists is poor. Consistently high hands cause his strikes to be off the mark frequently. In the run game, Doxtater loses the leverage battle as his pads are high at the point of attack. His strikes fail to impact defenders.

Summary

Left tackle with great size and poor athleticism. Doxtater displays above-average lower body power to drive opponents in the run game. He lacks foot speed to pass protect on an island and shows poor technique and leverage. Doxtater projects as a camp body due to his size, who has too many holes to stick on a practice squad.

Grade: 

Priority Free Agent

